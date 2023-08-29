HamberMenu
J&K Waqf Board implementing RSS agenda: PDP

‘It appears to be an attempt to implement the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which seeks to gain control of mosques and khanqahs in Jammu and Kashmir’

August 29, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
PDP President Mehooba Mufti addressing a press conference with PDP chief spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari. File.

PDP President Mehooba Mufti addressing a press conference with PDP chief spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari. File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on August 28 questioned the BJP-run J&K Waqf Board’s move to centralise recruitment of preachers in shrines and mosques in the Union Territory (UT) and replace old preachers with “well-qualified” younger ones.

“It appears like an attempt to implement the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is seeking control of mosques and khanqahs in Jammu and Kashmir,” PDP chief spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said.

Hidden agenda

The PDP alleged there were “underlying motivations” behind this decision. “The pulpit holds immense significance as the seat of leadership for Muslims, where spiritual guidance and teaching is imparted. This might be an effort to regulate and influence the discourse within these religious institutions, thereby infringing upon the religious freedom of the Muslim community,” Mr. Bukhari said.

He sought to know why similar procedures were not followed in religious places of other faiths. “Why not in the places where gatherings promote incendiary rhetoric, even advocating for the genocide of Muslims. This apparent discrepancy raises doubts about the true intentions behind the decision and suggests an element of selective targeting,” the PDP leader said.

He termed the J&K Waqf Board’s move as “a direct interference and an attack on the religious institutions of J&K.” 

“Such interference and attempts to control religious expressions will not be tolerated by the people of the region, “ Mr. Bukhari said, while urging all segments of society and the political leadership “to resist”.

Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din, the board’s Executive Magistrate Tehsildar, said, the Board was facing a shortage of well-qualified imaams, khateebs and muezzins. “Some are too advanced in age to carry out their duties effectively. Representations received from the general public also sought for the appointment of well-qualified imaams, khateebs and muezzins,” Mr. Mohi-ud-Din said.

Tthose with at least a 10th-grade education and holding a Molvi-Faazi certificate course from a Sunni Hanfi Institute are eligible for these posts.

