J&K traders allege police harassment

A group of Kashmiri dry fruit traders on Tuesday alleged that personnel of the U.P. police were harassing them and not allowing them to sell their products by the roadside.

A police officer, however, said they were selling their products at a no-vending zone and the restrictions were due to the security arrangements made during New Year’s time.

Traders from J&K travel to the U.P. capital each year at the onset of winter to sell dry fruits and shawls.

This group lay their spread by the roadside at the Samta Mulak crossing. However, they alleged that for the past few days policemen had been harassing them and even snatched away their Aadhaar cards, their proof of identity, without offering any explanation.

"We come to earn our livelihood. Police is harassing us. The Nagar Nigam people come and take away the stuff. Nobody listens to us," said Ishtiaq Dar, one of the traders.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Dar said on Tuesday two policemen came and asked them to stop selling their goods. "They tore the packets...we suffered losses," he said.