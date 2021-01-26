J&K to see Tricolour on all govt. buildings

Srinagar

26 January 2021 04:02 IST

Multiple measures in place to foil any design of militants, say officials.

In a first, the J&K administration has directed senior officials to unfurl the Tricolour on all government buildings in the Union Territory (UT) on the Republic Day. The security agencies have put in place multiple measures to foil any design of militants.

A senior official told The Hindu that the Lieutenant Governor administration had recently passed directions “to ensure that the national flag is flown on all government offices and buildings across the UT”, public sector units and corporations.

“An effort has been made to ensure that government employees attend the Republic Day functions even at district level and the Tricolour is unfurled at all district headquarters,” the official said.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P.K. Pole also instructed that the invitees should include literary persons, sportspersons, progressive farmers and COVID-19 warriors during the main function in the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.

An official said COVID-19 antigen tests will be conducted on all participants joining the march past.

Security has been tightened across J&K on the eve of the Republic Day. The main venues in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu were barricaded and the movement of traffic was restricted.

Special bomb squads were also set up across the Valley, while security forces carried out “anti-sabotage checks and frisked vehicles heading towards the venues”.

Police officials said round-the-clock technical intelligence was being generated to ensure that the “militants are kept at bay”. Surveillance cameras have been set up for monitoring suspicious movement.

“The situation is under control in the Valley. We have ensured a three-tier security,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.