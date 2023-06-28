J&K to promote shrine tourism to attract devotees from across country

June 28, 2023 02:45 am | Updated June 27, 2023 11:46 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on June 27 said it was planning to promote shrine tourism to attract devotees from across the country to the Union Territory (UT).

“Just as people come to the Amarnath Yatra, devotees can also visit revered shrines like Hazratbal, Charar-e-Sharief etc. in the Valley. Reviving shrine tourism can attract people from different parts of the country,” J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who paid obeisance at the Hazratbal shrine, said on June 27.

He sought feedback from BJP leader and J&K Waqf Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi on the suggestion.

Mr. Sinha, while terming the festival of Id-ul-Azha an occasion to further strengthen the bond of brotherhood, peace and unity, stressed on Kashmir’s traditions of communal harmony and tolerance.

“Celebration of all festivals together has always been the bedrock of our civilisation. It is the duty of the administration to make all arrangements for every pious occasion,” the L-G said.

He said rishis and Sufi saints had strengthened unity in diversity and harmonious co-existence, which is “the defining feature of our great nation and it inspires everyone to ensure peace, progress and prosperity for all”.

“I call upon the community elders, religious heads, prominent citizens and all stakeholders to join hands to defeat the nefarious designs of a handful of people who are making malicious attempts to disrupt the peace and development journey for their vested interests,” the Lt. Governor said.

