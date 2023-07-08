J&K to implement ‘land to landless’ scheme despite local opposition

July 08, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Lieutenant Governor’s administration on July 7 hardened its stand over the implementation of ‘land to landless’ scheme in J&K, as several political parties continue to oppose any move to settle “outsiders” in the Union Territory (UT).

Landless ignored

“The J&K government is providing land to landless citizens who were ignored in the past. They are eligible under PMAY (G) and will soon have their own house. However, some influential people and their associates, who grabbed state land, think that the poor should not get government resources,” L-G Sinha, said at the inauguration of the National Tribal Festival in Srinagar.

In a reference to criticism by the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), L-G Sinha, said: “Gone are the days when they could treat government property and funds as their own. The same people are now misleading common folk.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The L-G administration has approved a proposal for allotment of 5 marlas (.031 acre) of land each to landless in the Union Territory (UT) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). The land will be given to landless and those occupying State and forest or any other land, where construction is not permitted, the spokesman added.

The Ministry of Rural Development has set a target of 199550 houses for 2023-24 in J&K. Around 144385 houses have already registered and 1,41,371 houses have been sanctioned to eligible households.

“The Yojna was implemented across the country except J&K. This is the PM’s dream and will be fulfilled,” the L-G said.

Suspicions on scheme

Local parties have accused the L-G administration of settling outsiders in the garb of the scheme and sought clarification of the criteria and list of the beneficiaries.

The Hurriyat, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said there are glaring discrepancies and an opaqueness about the whole matter. “Attempts are on to facilitate demographic change in J&K and disempower its people, by bringing in new laws and regulations. There is fear that the present announcement is another bid in the same direction,” a Hurriyat spokesman said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti accused the administration of “settling outsiders and “importing slums” through the scheme. She has demanded that the list be made public.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah also asked the government “to clear the doubts”. “Who are homeless? How are they categorised? Those who came here after Article 370’s (reading down) should not be included,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said it will be prudent for the administration “to make it clear whether providing land to the landless and homeless includes only erstwhile domicile holders, that is pre-5 August 2019.”

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the move is “another assault on J&K”. “The government should act in a responsible manner and explain who the families are and how they have been categorized,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.