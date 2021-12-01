J&K to bring rules to set up business enterprises on private land

Srinagar

01 December 2021 14:29 IST

Bid to attract ₹51,000 crore investment.

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) administration is all set to bring new rules “to facilitate the setting up of business enterprises on private land” in the Union Territory in a bid to attract ₹51,000 crore investment.

“With the quantum jump witnessed in the proposals received for setting up business enterprises, the demand for land has correspondingly increased, and to meet the growing demand, a land bank is being developed across the UT. The government is coming up with rules governing change of land use shortly to facilitate the setting up of business enterprises on private land,” LG Manoj Sinha said in Kolkata on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) and the UT’s Department of Industries and Commerce in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sinha stressed that the fresh changes in land laws “will ensure the seamless establishment of business enterprises on private lands”.

“Business enterprises coming up on private land shall be entitled to all the incentives as per extant policy and procedure,” he noted.

Prior to August 5, 2019, land for setting up industries by outside industrialists was only designated industrial enclaves for a definite lease period. After the downgrading of Article 370, the LG administration has paved the way for outsiders to set up industries with special incentives.

JSW Steel will be setting up a steel plant in southern Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Enhancement of scheme

The LG announced the enhancement of the Industrial Development Scheme outlay to meet the exceeded expectation of investments.

According to official figures, a proposed investment has already reached ₹31,000 crore and is expected to cross ₹51,000 crore by the end of the financial year.

“Given the response received, the government is enhancing the scheme outlay to meet the demand,” the LG observed.

“J&K is one of the best destinations in the country for setting up new businesses. We are fulfilling all the crucial requirements of industries, including a transparent policy of land allotment, private industrial estate development, ensuring ease of doing business. Besides, the administration has actively worked with a solutions approach and introduced around 160 new initiatives and reforms in a short period of time”, he claimed.

Officials stated that a single window portal was being made live with 120 online services. For keeping in sync, the J&K Single Window Portal is being integrated with National Single Window System shortly.

Train connection

The LG said a train connection between Kashmir and Jammu would also be completed by December 2022, “giving an alternate all-weather connectivity to the Valley”.

“The administration has a detailed ‘What you need’ plan ready, because we know that everybody wants a return on their investment sooner than later. This is the dawn of a new era of growth, development, and overall well-being of the people of J&K. Barriers to trade and commerce have been removed. The people can now fully enjoy the rights and benefits enjoyed by all other citizens of India,” he added.