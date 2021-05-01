J&K to begin vaccination for people in 18-44 age group on May 1

Covaxin will be given to those who have pre-registered: official

Jammu and Kashmir will roll out vaccination for people in the age group of 18-44 from May 1.

An official said Covaxin doses will be administered in Srinagar and Jammu districts in the first phase.

“Covaxin is being launched in capital cities of J&K for people who are 18 years and above and have pre-registered,” an official said.

An official said the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, which ran out of vaccine stocks two days ago, will start inoculation from 4 p.m.

“Those who have taken Covishield as the first dose shall take the second dose of Covishield only,” the official said.

In the past two days, stocks of Covishield ran out in Kashmir, leaving hundreds of registered people anxious.