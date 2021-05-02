J&K teacher fired without enquiry under Art. 311

Idrees Jan is said to be a supporter of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat

In the first such order, a J&K government teacher, who in the police records is a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) supporter, was terminated from his services without holding any inquiry “in the interest of the security of the State”.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Idrees Jan, Teacher, Government Middle School, Kralpora, Kupwara,” reads an order of the General Administration Department (GAD).

The Lieutenant Governor, according to the order, after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available was satisfied that the activities of Mr. Jan are such as to warrant his dismissal from service.

According to the police sources, Mr. Jan was a supporter of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

An official said Mr. Jan was facing a number of First Information Reports (FIRs) against him for his activities and was even booked twice under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for his separatist activities.

The J&K government on April 21 constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to identify and scrutinize the government employees, and lodge cases against those involved in any cases related to posing a threat to the country's security or involving anti-national activities.

The task force has been described as “arbitrary” and “draconian” by several political parties in J&K, which include the National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Peoples Conference, J&K Apni Party and the CPI(M).