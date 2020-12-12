Jamia online exam: J&K students left in the lurch

Srinagar

12 December 2020 01:16 IST

Students from Jammu and Kashmir were left in the lurch on Friday with Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) deciding to hold proctored online exams from December 21.

“We are facing multiple challenges in Kashmir to sit for any online exam. First, Internet speed is 2G in most districts. Two, prolonged electricity cuts impact both charging of gadgets and availability of Internet. Three, in case of any operation by security forces against militants, the Internet is cut. Students from the Valley will find it hard to appear in the exam,” said a Jamia student from Srinagar, requesting anonymity.

Nasir Khuehami, a student-activist, has started an online campaign against JMI’s decision. “This move will lead to psychological trauma among students, financial constraints among their families and most of all the unlawful, unethical ineligibility, which will result in their failure,” Mr. Khuehami tweeted.

“Many students belonging to the downtrodden section cannot afford to buy new gadgets,” he said, adding: “Heavy snowfall in Kashmir leads to power cuts of 7-8 hours due to which students won't have any alternative to Wi-Fi services as well.”

Callous decision: Farooq

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah termed JMI’s decision “callous and isolated from ground reality in Kashmir”. “The guidelines are elitist in nature, defeating the inclusiveness that JMI stood for since its inception.,” Dr. Abdullah said. He requested JMI “to go for ‘assignment mode’ to evaluate students or come up with 4G- enabled Internet centres across J&K to facilitate the students”.

“I also call upon the J&K administration to make adequate arrangements for fast Internet to help over 200 students to fill forms and also appear in various online exams of the university,” Dr. Abdullah said.