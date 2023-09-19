ADVERTISEMENT

J&K situation contrary to claims made by govt., says Omar Abdullah

September 19, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - SRINAGAR

L-G administration should accept the situation first and then suggest solution, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on September 19 said the ground situation in the Union Territory (UT) was contrary to the claims made by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration.

Referring to the seven-day-long anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir, which left six dead, the National Conference vice-president said, “Situation might be peaceful in Srinagar where the (l-G) administration is busy with Miss World and Golf events, but the actual situation can be determined in Kokernag, Uri and other places.”

He said the government needs to accept the problem first and “the solution can be suggested later”.

