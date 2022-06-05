J&K SIA conducts raids at various places along LoC in Poonch in UAPA case

PTI June 05, 2022 06:22 IST

Graphic image used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at various important locations in the border district of Poonch here in connection with a terrorism-related case, officials said. A special team of SIA Jammu visited the border district of Poonch in connection with the investigation of an important case of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said. The team visited various important locations on the border and conducted search and seizure, they said. It is worth mentioning here that Director SIA after reviewing the working of SIA Jammu has issued strict directions to speed up investigations to unearth terror networks. The SIA is a specialised agency constituted by the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases.



