J&K sacks ‘anti-national’ teacher; Mehbooba says depriving Kashmiris of livelihood

March 16, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s administration’s move to sack a government teacher for his alleged role during the 2016 street protests drew flak from former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday.

The sacked employee, Manzoor Ahmed Laway, from D.H. Pora of Kulgam district, was a teacher in the education department. Invoking amended Article 311, Mr. Laway was accused of “involvement in anti-national activities”.

“The activities of the employee had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found him involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror related activities,” a government spokesman said.

Mr. Laway, according to the spokesman, was involved in two FIRs in Kulgam and “was one of the instigators who along with his associates instigated a mob in July, 2016 to cause damage and destruction to Government property”.

“The mob marched towards Police Station DH Pora and looted Arms, Ammunition and other Government property from the Police Station and later set the Police Station on fire,” the spokesman said.

Mr. Laway, in another incident in October 2016, along with his associates led an unruly mob, which resorted to stone pelting on joint party of police and security forces in which armed gunmen from amongst the mob fired indiscriminately upon the police party.

“Mr. Laway as teacher had the responsibility to guide the students not to indulge in activities directed against the security of the State and when the subject is himself instrumental in fomenting secessionism among the student fraternity, then his role as a teacher does not serve the purpose for which he has been appointed to government service,” the spokesman said.

The Lieutenant Governor’s administration has sacked 56 government officials by invoking the provisions of Article 311 of Constitution of India in J&K.

However, Ms. Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party, condemned the move.

“Yet another employee was dismissed under the guise of being an ‘anti national’. Since 2019 every recruitment stands cancelled owing to scams & massive irregularities. On one hand you deprive our youngsters of their livelihood & on the other you snatch jobs from those employed. Criminalising and depriving Kashmiris of their livelihood is nothing but a collective punishment to dispossess & disempower them,” Ms. Mufti said, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

