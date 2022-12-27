ADVERTISEMENT

J&K regional leaders laud Bharat Jodo Yatra in unison, express wish to join

December 27, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have lavished praises on the initiative by Rahul Gandhi in their recent speeches   

Peerzada Ashiq

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has struck a rare resonance with the top regional players of Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference’s (NC) Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah; and Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti, who have not only expressed their wish to join the yatra but have also pitched for aligning the secular forces in the country.

For the past one month, former J&K Chief Minister Ms. Mufti has been hailing Mr. Gandhi’s yatra in her speeches across the Union Territory (UT). She has described Mr. Gandhi as the custodian of the value system handed down by Nehru and Gandhi to India and founded on secular credentials.

“I salute Mr. Gandhi’s indomitable courage. Mahatma Gandhi laid down his life for communal harmony and brotherhood and Mr. Gandhi is fighting to uphold those values in the face of the brazen attempts by the current regime to dismantle the foundations of India,” Ms. Mufti said in Jammu on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On joining the yatra, Ms. Mufti said, “I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India.”

ALSO READ
A yatra that is the darn to repair India’s gashes

Dr. Abdullah, too, has praised Mr. Gandhi for the yatra in his speeches and expressed desire to receive him personally at Lakhanpur, on the J&K-Punjab border.

While NC sources have said Mr. Omar Abdullah will also be part of the yatra, CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami and JD(U) leaders are also among the other prominent names planning to join Mr. Gandhi.

Meanwhile, sources said the Congress has formally invited the J&K-based parties to join the yatra. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal and J&K in-charge Rajani Patil, who are in Srinagar to oversee the arrangements ahead of Mr. Gandhi’s visit, have praised the response of the regional leaders.

“I am very much happy to say that leaders like Dr. Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Ms. Mufti and others are joining the yatra in J&K. Like-minded people and parties across India have expressed the will to join it and the impact of yatra is increasing with each passing day,” Mr. Venugopal said.

ALSO READ
Bharat Jodo Yatra is a ‘spectacle not to miss’, but its impact on votes remains unknown

The over-three-month long yatra is likely to culminate in Srinagar with the unfurling of the Tricolour. “The yatra is aimed at sending a clear and loud message to divisive forces like the BJP and Sangh Parivar, who have caused a massive damage to the country and the Constitution. It’s a socio-political initiative to protect the idea of India,” Mr. Venugopal said.

Mr. Venugopal and Ms. Patil on Tuesday held detailed discussions on the yatra with regional party leaders in Srinagar. They also met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.  Mr. Venugopal said people from different political parties believing in the core ideology of the Congress will join the yatra as “a hope for all Indians”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US