J&K Police promises action in hate speech case as Mehbooba posts video online

August 19, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - JAMMU

Jammu & Kashmir Police on Saturday said they would take action in an alleged hate speech case in Jammu, hours after former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing anti-Muslim slogans were allegedly raised during a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Jammu.

“Action is being taken under law against hate speech. The sloganeers will be arrested,” a Jammu-based police spokesperson said.

The incident purportedly took place during an Independence Day rally in Jammu. Ms. Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), posted a video of the rally.

“While LG administration was busy showing off the Tiranga Yatra in Kashmir another took place in Jammu where right wing fanatics openly called for a Muslim genocide. Murderous slogans of ‘jab mulay katay jayenge ram ram chilayenge.’ What action has this administration taken against these criminals?” Ms. Mufti said, in the post.

Meanwhile, the PDP has reacted sharply to the statement made by the BJP’s Devender Singh Rana against Ms. Mufti.

“Mr. Rana has displayed a clear sense of political desperation to deflect attention from his wavering allegiances. His inclination towards business interests and political opportunism has been evident in his career and his recent statements appear to be a calculated effort to sidestep criticism and regain political relevance,” the PDP’s chief spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said.

The spokesperson said J&K’s revoked special status had affected Jammu, and its demographic landscape had started to shift due to an influx of “outsiders”, causing social and cultural changes. “Ironically, Rana and his political allies were vocal supporters of the revocation of J&K’s special status. They celebrated a decision that has resulted in challenges directly affecting the people of Jammu,” Mr. Bukhari said.

Mr. Rana on Friday accused Ms. Mufti of “playing double games”. “Politicians like Mehbooba Mufti and others have neither done any good for the people of Kashmir nor for New Delhi. These rejected politicians have been pursuing politics of convenience during the past over seven decades. They can abuse New Delhi from rooftops and belittle the pride of innocent Kashmiris at will,” Mr. Rana said.

