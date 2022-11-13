J&K police lodge FIR against LeT after post against scribes appears online

ADVERTISEMENT

The J&K police on Saturday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF), hours after a threat post appeared online against a section of newspapers.

“A case has been registered against the handlers, active terrorists and over ground workers of terror outfit LeT and its offshoot TRF for online publication and dissemination of a direct threat letter to journalists and reporters based in Kashmir,” a police spokesman said.

The FIR has been registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and 505, 153B, 124A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code in Srinagar’s Shergarhi police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The purported threat poster circulated online warned a section of newspapers and journalists. “It is time to sanitize the media system from such filthy leeches sooner. ...outlets have to pay for their traitorous acts now. Anybody related to these media houses will be responsible for his or her condition to fall upon them in (the) coming time,” the threat message read.