J&K police Deputy SP Davinder Singh, caught along with two militants, arrested

A deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police and two militants, who were detained from a car in south Kashmir, have been arrested, officials said on Sunday.

Davinder Singh, who is presently posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport, was detained along with militants Naveed Babu and Altaf on Saturday, they said.

The officials said the police officer was alleged to have been ferrying the militants from the Shopian area, possibly out of the valley.

Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of south Kashmir.

The DIG, according to the eyewitness, lost his cool at the deputy superintendent .

Two AK rifles were seized from the car. A search was conducted at his residence and the police allegedly seized two pistols and one AK rifle, the officials said.

Senior police officials termed the deputy superintendent ’s involvement unfortunate.