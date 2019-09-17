Other States

J&K police decides to recruit only “permanent residents” to women constables post

A BSF jawan guards as Jammu and Kashmir police personnel check the vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway after a truck was seized with arms and ammunition.

A BSF jawan guards as Jammu and Kashmir police personnel check the vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway after a truck was seized with arms and ammunition.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

In a fresh notification issued on Monday, J&K police takes the decision despite the State Subject law, Article 35-A, ceasing to be in vogue after the August 5 presidential order diluting it.

The Jammu & Kashmir police, in a fresh notification issued on Monday, has decided to recruit only “permanent residents” to 1,350 post of women constables, despite the State Subject law, Article 35-A, ceasing to be in vogue after the August 5 presidential order diluting it.

A police spokesman said the recruitment for two women battalions, one each from Jammu and Kashmir regions, will entertain only “permanent residents” and “any candidate furnishing wrong information shall attract legal action”.

On the directions of Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh, the dates for submitting the forms have been extended to October 23, in the wake of non-availability of the Internet. The police spokesman said forms for the posts would be made available at the district level from September 23 and the candidates can now file forms physically at the police’s district headquarters. Earlier, the forms were only online.

The vacancies were announced by the Home Ministry in March. It will see 60% of the recruitments from the border districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch and 40% from other districts.

This comes at a time when the fate of the Permanent Resident Certificate is not clear.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States
Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 11:37:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/jk-police-decides-to-recruit-only-permanent-residents-to-women-constables-post/article29442165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY