J&K police decides to recruit only “permanent residents” to women constables post

The Jammu & Kashmir police, in a fresh notification issued on Monday, has decided to recruit only “permanent residents” to 1,350 post of women constables, despite the State Subject law, Article 35-A, ceasing to be in vogue after the August 5 presidential order diluting it.

A police spokesman said the recruitment for two women battalions, one each from Jammu and Kashmir regions, will entertain only “permanent residents” and “any candidate furnishing wrong information shall attract legal action”.

On the directions of Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh, the dates for submitting the forms have been extended to October 23, in the wake of non-availability of the Internet. The police spokesman said forms for the posts would be made available at the district level from September 23 and the candidates can now file forms physically at the police’s district headquarters. Earlier, the forms were only online.

The vacancies were announced by the Home Ministry in March. It will see 60% of the recruitments from the border districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch and 40% from other districts.

This comes at a time when the fate of the Permanent Resident Certificate is not clear.