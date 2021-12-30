J&K police claim upper hand over militants

Srinagar

Drone attacks, cross-LoC kinetic operations, targeted killings are worrying trends though

As the J&K police claim an upper hand over militants in Kashmir this year, there are worrying trends challenging the security apparatus including drone attacks, cross-Line of Control (LoC) kinetic operations, targeted killings and stepped up attacks on local policemen, who, for the first time in the past 30 years, comprise 71% of the annual fatalities inflicted on the security forces.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu that the success of the police and other forces could be gauged from the fact that the number of militants has fallen below 200, with just around 86 local militants active by the year end. “It’s for the first time in 30 years,” IGP Kumar said.

On the spike in local recruitments, IGP Kumar said, “Of 128 locals who joined militants this year, 73 were killed, 17 were arrested and only 39 are active.”

However, official data suggest that from single-digit local militancy in 2011, it has remained consistently in double digits since 2014, showing an upward trend after the 2019 decisions made by the Centre regarding J&K, with the declining presence of foreign militants.

The major worry for the police, which has now emerged as the main counter-insurgency force after the Centre had ended J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019, is a marked shift in the militants’ focus towards local policemen.

According to the official data, 20 of the 28 security personnel (71%) killed in militant attacks in the Valley were policemen, three Army jawans and three CRPF personnel. “Capital Srinagar has seen growing targeted attacks on the lower rung policemen, including traffic cops,” a senior official said.

The police may have managed to kill around 172 militants in around 187 violence-related incidents in 2021, but the once militancy-free zones of Srinagar and Ganderbal are back on the militancy map. Official data suggest seven youth joined militancy in Srinagar — four of whom were killed — and two from Ganderbal. Shopian witnessed the highest number of encounters this year.

“Around 30 militants [17%] killed this year were neutralised within a month of joining the militant ranks. Top 22 commanders, including Abbas Sheikh of The Resistance Front, were killed this year,” IGP Kumar said.

Official data suggest that local recruits continue to be around 75% out of around 168 active militants.

Besides, 19 of the 34 civilians, including members of minorities like the Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals, were killed in Srinagar, which was declared a militancy-free zone last year.

The year saw two rare attacks in the Jammu region, a drone-driven explosion on a technical airport of the IAF on June 27. Later, two major cross-LoC kinetic operations took place where militants after inflicting casualties on the forces near the LoC, returned to their launching pads in PoK.

There is a renewed focus on the militants on the Rajouri-Poonch belt, which saw nine major gunfights and deaths of three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) among nine soldiers. It’s for the first time that several combing operations in the forest areas continued for weeks together, around a month in the contiguous forest belt of the Poonch-Rajouri and resulted in blocking the national highway too.