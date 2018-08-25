J&K police caution personnel

Facing stepped-up attacks and abductions of its men by militants, the J&K police have revised its advisory for the personnel, and warned them against staying home for more than two hours in “highly sensitive” districts of south Kashmir.

The fresh advisory comes three days after militants abducted and shot dead three personnel, including an inspector, and released another with a bullet injury in the arm in Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts.

The three districts in south Kashmir have been categorised as “highly sensitive” for local policemen. Awantipora and Anantnag were termed “sensitive”.

Police data suggest that 17 policemen died in militant attacks in the first six months of 2018. August witnessed four more such killings, pushing the number to 21. One policeman offered to resign in public after militants abducted him in Tral.

According to fresh directives issued to J&K police personnel, policemen have been asked to avoid visiting home on Id “without taking prior permission” and “intimating the local police stations”. It is mandatory for policemen to alert the local police stations during their “discreet arrivals” in their hometown.

Commenting on the recent spate of killings ahead of Id, Director-General of Police S.P. Vaid said, “Unfortunately, some policemen go [home] without caring for their life.”

The DGP visited the family of the deceased inspector Mohammad Ashraf at Laruv, Pulwama. “Entire police are with them and will take care of them. All possible help will be offered to the next of kin of the martyr,” he said.

Meanwhile, a special police officer on Saturday went missing along with an AK-47.