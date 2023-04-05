ADVERTISEMENT

J&K police arrest two LeT militants who escaped from Baramulla district

April 05, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The militants are accused of being involved in a bomb blast inside a wine shop in the district in 2022 

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image of security personnel in Kashmir | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, who managed to escape from police custody in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning, were arrested late in the evening. Meanwhile, a hideout was busted in Ramban district.

Official sources identified the militants as Maroof Nazir Soleh and Shahid Showkat Bala. Preliminary reports suggested they escaped during sehri, pre-dawn meals organised for Muslims during the month of Ramzan, by taking advantage of the darkness. 

“Both the militants who had fled from police custody were arrested in the Chakloo area. They were arrested within 15 hours,” the police said.

The militants were accused of being involved in a bomb blast inside a wine shop in Baramulla in 2022. 

Weapons recovered

Meanwhile, security forces busted a hideout and recovered arms in Ramban district.

The recoveries include 256 number 7.62-mm cartridges, 36 7.62-mm empty cartridges, five AK-47 magazine, 34 9-mm cartridges, one 9-mm empty cartridge, two 9-mm empty magazine, two Pika ammunitions, six Pika empty cartridges, one Pika belt, one 52-mm mortar, four detonators, two-ft Cordex, one knife, one lantern, one kerosene lamp, one tape recorder, one Walkman with headphone, five audio cassette, one Ittar, one watch, two old bags, one LMG ammunition belt box and two identity cards

“It was hidden in the far flung hilly and forested area of tehsil Khari of Ramban. A case under Sections of Arms Act and Section 4 Explosives Substances Act has been registered at the police station in Banihal. Investigation has been taken up,” the police said.

