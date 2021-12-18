J&K parties say new land use laws will hit food security

Use of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes upturns land reforms: NC

The latest amendments to J&K’s land laws to allow use of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes have drawn flak from regional parties, which fear demographic change and negative impact on local economy.

“Allowing use of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes is another nail in the coffin of the “land to the tiller” reforms in J&K. This landmark reform has been a major reason for the low levels of poverty and it will also threaten the food security of the people of J&K,” National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

He said the fact that this conversion of land use which doesn’t require the 15 year domicile certificate as a prerequisite, will also “rekindle fears about the motives behind such decisions”.

According to the NC, J&K was fast losing its 'food independence' as its dependence on imports has reached to its highest level of about 1 lakh metric tons in 2016-17.

“The government decision will further add to the already increasing food grain deficit in the region. The move will worsen the food grain deficit and make solutions to the already festering crisis more elusive,” it added.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said the new policy “reveals their nefarious designs of engineering demographic changes”.

“The development agenda is a ruse. Latest regulation doesn’t even require the 15 yr domicile certificate as a prerequisite,” she said, in a tweet.

She said after depriving locals of their rightful share of government jobs, such abrupt policy decisions that pave the way for outsiders to buy land in J&K are taken only to further disempower locals.

Just 13 months after J&K government framed new land laws to protect the Union Territory's agriculture land, the Lieutenant Governor’s administration, in a flip flop, on Thursday paved the path for conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said the slogan of “development” is a red herring.

“Converting agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes is a plot to serve the interests of corporate and real estate. It will adversely impact our food security and be insidious for our economy,” he said.