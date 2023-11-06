J&K parties oppose L-G govt.’s move to bar employees from holding protests

November 06, 2023 04:00 am | Updated November 05, 2023 10:26 pm IST - SRINAGAR

There is growing opposition from the regional political parties of J&K to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) administration’s move to bar government employees from participating in or organising protests to press for their demands in the Union Territory (UT).

National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, also a Member of Parliament from Srinagar, said the government order was “aimed at intimidation”.

“Legitimate dissent is a distinguishable feature of any democracy. It is not as to whether the issue raised by the protestors is right or wrong or whether it is justified or unjustified. The fundamental aspect is the right conferred upon all people in a democracy,” Dr. Abdullah said.

Sajad Lone’s J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) said the move restricts government employees from the right to express dissent and engage in peaceful demonstrations.

“The right to disagree with the government and express one’s views through peaceful means is a fundamental tenet of democracy. Denying the government employees in J&K this fundamental right goes against the democratic principles that our great nation upholds,” JKPC vice president Abdul Gani Vakil said.

Mr. Vakil said the order not only hampers the freedom of expression but also threatens the democratic spirit of the people of J&K. He urged the government to engage in open and constructive dialogues with its employees and citizens to address their concerns rather than suppressing their right to peaceful expression.

Former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said the order reeks of a dictatorial mindset. “Stifling voices of reason in a democracy is unacceptable. Threatening them with dire consequences and disciplinary action is outrageous,” she said.

The L-G administration, on November 3, 2023, warned the employees against organising or participating in strikes to press for their demands, citing service rules. It also warned of action against those employees violating the rules.

