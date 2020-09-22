J&K parties condole death of Mirwaiz grandmother

The J&K’s regional parties, including the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Peoples Conference (PC), in a message to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condoled the death of the Hurriyat chairman’s grandmother in Srinagar on Sunday.
NC president and MP Farooq Abdullah expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise.
“We are in unison with the bereaved family. May the almighty bestow on her the highest echelons,” Dr. Abdullah said.
PC chief Sajad Lone said, “May Allah grant the deceased soul heaven.”
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar said: “It’s a great loss.”
The Awami Action Committee (AAC) held a condolence meeting on Monday. It condemned the “arbitrary, undemocratic, unethical and unlawful” house detention of the Mirwaiz in Srinagar since August 5 last year.
“We demand unconditional release of all those detained in homes or lodged in prisons in and outside J&K,” the AAC spokesman said.
