J&K parties condemn ED notice to Mufti

Srinagar

07 March 2021 02:03 IST

CPI(M), NC terms say summons aimed at stifling dissent

The National Conference (NC), CPI(M) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday condemned the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in an alleged money laundering case.

The ED on Friday served the summons in a money laundering case and directed Ms Mufti to appear before the agency on March 15.

“The summoning is another glaring example how the BJP government at the Centre is trying to muzzle the voices of dissent by using probe agencies against political opponents. This is nothing but a political vendetta and part of vindictive politics practised by the Central government to kill dissent and disagreement and to silence the genuine demand for the reversal of unilateral and unconstitutional decisions of August 5, 2019,” CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said.

He said the BJP government must realise the dangers of witch-hunting and intimidation. “Instead it should hold dialogue with stakeholders and restore special status, which remains the only option to address the deepening uncertainty in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” he added.

NC leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammad Akbar Lone alleged that the ED has become a “toy in the hands of the ruling BJP government”.

“These summons are just to defame the reputation of the senior leaders of the Valley. Senior leaders are being targeted for just outpouring their opinion," Mr. Lone said.

PDP leader Rouf Bhat said the summons was aimed at “terrorising Ms. Mufti not to speak against political, social and economic onslaught against the people of Kashmir”.

“Ms. Mufti is scrupulously honest and has been declared the poorest Chief Minister within India. Despite being a Chief Minister and daughter of ex-Home minister, she does not own any personal car,” Mr. Bhat said.

He alleged that the Centre was using the ED and the NIA “to bulldoze dissent and freedom of speech”.

“But the PDP is committed to follow the programs of Ms. Mufti despite all odds,” he added.