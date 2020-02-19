J&K panchayat bypolls put off

The by-elections to over 12,000 panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir have been deferred for three weeks following “credible inputs from the law enforcement agencies”.

The by-elections were to be held from March 5 to 20 in eight phases, based on party lines.

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India for two days next week.

The model code of conduct had come into force with the announcement of the by-elections last week.

The panchayat elections were held in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, and a total of 27,281 panches and sarpanches were elected. There are 12,776 vacant seats for sarpanches and panches.

The elections were then boycotted by the Peoples Democratic Party and the National Conference.

On February 18, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar held a meeting with all political parties amid criticism that political leaders remained in detention.

Mr. Kumar issued a notification later in the day. It said the Home Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, has “advised the Election Authority to consider deferring of the conduct of polls based on credible inputs from the law enforcement agencies”.