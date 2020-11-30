J&K | Pakistan Army shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

Jammu

30 November 2020 20:57 IST

Two Indian Army jawans were killed when the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy firing in Rajouri district last week.

The Pakistan Army on Monday violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling targeting forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said. “At about 1510 hours [3.10 p.m.] today [Monday], Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur sector in district Poonch,” a Defence spokesperson said.

The Line of Control (LoC) has witnessed heavy and intense firing and shelling in the last few months, resulting in several casualties and triggering fear psychosis among the people living along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two Indian Army jawans — Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh — were killed when the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy firing along the LoC in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district last week.

On November 26, Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Subedar Swatantra Singh was killed and a civilian was critically injured in Pakistan shelling along the LoC in the Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji was killed on November 21 in Pakistani shelling in Laam sector along the LoC in Rajouri distrct, while 11 people, including five security personnel, were killed after multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC in north Kashmir on November 13.