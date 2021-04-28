J&K mulls community schooling for students

An official said the community schooling would be organised with the help of local committees

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is mulling community schooling for those students who have no access to online classes.

Official sources said the government was weighing different options for those students living in far off places without Internet facility or having no access to phones and laptops.

An official said the community schooling would be organised with the help of local committees. “These committees will comprise parents, Village Education Committee members, School Management Committee members and elders,” he said.

The government is likely to pass directions that such community schools “should invariably function in the open area or ground where the students can sit almost two metres apart from each other.”

In case of non-availability of such space, staggered schedule, shift timings and student rotation can be an option, the officials said.