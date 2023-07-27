J&K lifts ban on Muharram procession in Srinagar after 3 decades

July 27, 2023 04:27 am | Updated 04:27 am IST - SRINAGAR

The J&K Lieutenant Governor’s administration on Wednesday lifted the ban on the Muharram procession on the Gurubazar-Dalgate route in Srinagar. This is the first time the procession has been allowed in more than three decades. Shia leaders have been told to conclude the function by 8 a.m.

“Taking the religious sentiments of Shia brethren into consideration, the administration decided to allow the procession tomorrow. I congratulate the Shia brethren and Kashmiri public who are known for their affection. It is their contribution to the present peaceful environment, which made it possible for the administration to take this historic decision,” Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, said.

Talks with Shia leaders

The administration held several rounds of talks with Shia community representatives and the local committee of Gurubazar. “We got assurances from all stakeholders that the sacred religious event would be conducted and culminated peacefully,” an official said.

The timing for the procession shall be from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., considering the working day on Thursday and to avoid hardship to people, the official said.

“No one shall be allowed to take out any other procession individually or collectively on the route except the one from Gurubazar, which has permission from the Administration. Anyone violating orders shall be very strictly dealt with as per law,” the official said.

Mr. Bidhuri said the success of this decision will be a precursor for more decisions in future.

The Muharram procession in the city centre has been banned since 1990 following anti-India protests during the processions. For the past three decades, Shias have been clashing with security forces over the ban on preventing processions on the 8th of Muharram, the Islamic month when the community recalls the Battle of Karbala and mourns the deaths in that event.

Police prepare for event

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar chaired a joint meeting of police and Central Armed Police Forces in Srinagar. Senior officers discussed Muharram arrangements, challenges, security measures and procession management, a police spokesman said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, has been directed “to use technology like drones to monitor crowd gathering and to take preventive measures”.

All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association president Imran Reza Ansari urged Shias to participate in a peaceful manner. “Let our devotion resonate with love and compassion, as we carry the timeless message of Imam Hussain’s sacrifice,” Mr. Ansari said.

