J&K Lieutenant Governor condemns killing of BDC member in Budgam

Bhupinder Singh, a member of the block development council of Khag block in the district, succumbed to his injuries after being shot at by terrorists in the Khag area on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday night strongly condemned the killing of a block development council member in central Kashmir’s Budgman district, an official spokesperson said.

The Lt governor has expressed anguish over the killing of the BDC councillor and said that the heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and vitiate the atmosphere of peace and progress.

He said there can be no justification for such attacks.

The society does not have any space for perpetrators of violence and those involved in this cowardly act shall be brought to justice, he added.

In a condolence message, Mr. Sinha has conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for "eternal peace to the departed soul."