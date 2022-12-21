J&K, Ladakh prepare to host G-20 meetings; L-G says ‘will showcase rich cultural heritage’

December 21, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Union Territories (UT) of J&K and Ladakh have started preparations for the G-20 meetings, as India is set to host 43 heads of delegations in September next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One G-20 meeting is being held in Srinagar. We have requested that one meeting is also held in Jammu,” J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said at a press conference in Jammu on Wednesday.

Mr. Sinha chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations made for the upcoming G-20 summit meetings, a government spokesman said.

“The meetings under India’s presidency is also an opportunity to share Jammu and Kashmir’s achievements and to showcase its rich cultural heritage. We want people’s participation from J&K,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said security was not a concern any more as “the backs of those who create hurdles have been broken”. “I hope those who will visit J&K will leave with a good experience here,” he added.

The L-G administration has called for the “involvement of students and educational institutions to make the meetings a grand success”. Seminars on the G-20 in educational institutions across the UT are being held. Billboards on India hosting the G-20 meetings have been erected in Srinagar and Jammu.

The Ladakh administration also held a meeting on Tuesday to review preparedness for a G-20 meeting planned in Ladakh in April 2023.

“The G-20 meeting is a great opportunity for Ladakh to showcase its unique cultural and natural heritage, which in turn shall be beneficial for future branding of Ladakh,” an official spokesman said.

Officials said India is expected to host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities ahead of the summit in Delhi.