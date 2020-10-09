J&K L-G Sinha visits ‘fakeencounter’ victims’ families

Jammu

09 October 2020 01:16 IST

He assures them that justice would be ensured in the case

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday walked on foot to far off Tarkassi village in Rajouri district to meet the family members of the three youths who were killed in a “fake encounter” on July 18 this year in Shopian's Amshipora area.

Mr. Sinha, who walked over half a kilometre, assured the victims’ families that “justice would be ensured in the case”.

An official said immediately after addressing a public rally in Jammu region’s Rajouri district, the L-G headed to the house of Muhammad Yousuf, father of one of three youths killed in the Shopian encounter. Two other victim families were also present on the occasion.

Advertising

Advertising

Families praised

After giving a patient hearing to the victim families, the L-G praised the families for showing patience and asked them “to show more patience till the completion of the probe”.

He also conveyed the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the government stands with the aggrieved families in the hour of grief, and “they will be taken care of with all support from the government”.

The family members also raised the issue of compensation with Mr. Sinha and expressed faith in the J&K government and the police “for their cooperation in the case so far”, officials said.

Three missing youths — Imtiyaz Ahmed, 26, Ibrar Ahmed 20 and Ibrar Ahmed, 16 — were passed off as unidentified militants by the security forces after an operation in south Kashmir's Shopian.