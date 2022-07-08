J&K L-G Sinha orders CBI probe into sub-inspectors’ recruitment

Multiple aspirants from same families showed up in the recruitment list

Facing criticism and street protests, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered a probe by the CBI into the recruitment of sub-inspectors (SIs) in the Union Territory (U.T.), first such major recruitment since the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019.

“JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It’s a first big step towards securing the future of our youth and the government will soon decide the future course of action for fresh recruitment,” Mr. Sinha said, in a tweet.

The recruitment list of SIs was mired in controversy following allegations that multiple aspirants from same families showed up in the list. One estimate suggested at least 20 siblings figured in the merit list. Similarly, there was a marginal presence of the successful candidates from the Kashmir valley, alleged the aspirants.

The J&K home department on June 4 declared the merit list of 1,200 sub-inspector aspirants who appeared in the examination on March 3, 2022. The list was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board and over 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam.

Ikk Jutt Jammu chief Ankur Sharma has welcomed the decision of the L-G. “Unless people at the top are sent behind bars, our institutions will continue to rot. We expect time bound arrests,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said, “After the the rotten recruitment scam in J&K SI posts got exposed, it’s clear that corruption has reached new heights in J&K. Who benefited from this cash for government jobs scam? The recruitment bodies too have been stained and entrenched in corruption.”