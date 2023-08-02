J&K L-G Sinha bats for promotion of Sanskrit as people's language

August 02, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Jammu

It is our collective responsibility to create a better society and contribute in enriching cultural heritage, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

He was speaking after attending the 'Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Puraskar' ceremony here.

Mr. Sinha also batted strongly for strengthening and promotion of Sanskrit as people's language.

Sanskrit is the oldest living languages of the world. It offers a treasure of knowledge in science, medicine and literature, the L-G said.

"It should be our collective responsibility to create a better society and contribute in enriching cultural heritage", Mr. Sinha said at the function.

