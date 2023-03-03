J&K L-G reviews scope of works for widening of Amarnath yatra track

March 03, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed the scope of works for widening of the twin tracks leading to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

Mr. Sinha was chairing a meeting of the officers from the administration and the Border Roads Organization (BRO) at Raj Bhavan in Jammu, an official spokesman said.

Among others, the meeting was attended by member of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board K.N. Rai, principal secretary, Public works (Roads and Buildings) department, Shailendra Kumar and Chief Engineer BRO Brig Saket Singh.

During the meeting, the spokesman said, the Lt Governor sought the details of the scope of work to be undertaken for the widening, restoration and maintenance of both the stretch of the yatra track that has been handed over to the BRO.

The Lt Governor was apprised of the scope of work, surveyed via drone, he said, adding Mr. Sinha impressed upon the BRO to complete the works within the specified time frame.

Both the tracks — 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district and 14-km shorter Baltal in Ganderbal district — are presently covered under snow and are likely to be cleared by mid-April, depending on the weather conditions. The annual yatra usually starts in the month of June or early July.