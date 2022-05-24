J&K L-G meets protesting Pandits, pledges to go after militant ecosystem

The Pandits, who are employed under the Prime Minister’s special employment package, have been on a protest in the Valley for the past 12 days.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday evening visited the protesting Pandits for the first time since a Pandit employee was killed on May 12 at the Sheikhpora transit camp in Budgam. He pledged to go after militants and their ecosystem in Kashmir.

“Those who kill people with guns are not our only targets, but all those who are running this ecosystem. We will not stay calm until this ecosystem is put to an end,” L-G Sinha said.

He said the security forces had an upper hand against the militants in Kashmir but “can’t assure that no such incident will take place”.

“J&K is witness to deep-rooted militancy. There was a time when even a case was not being registered. The government is taking all measures now and even provided a job to the next of kin of (the deceased) Rahul Bhat,” he said.

Bhat was killed inside a tehsil office in Chadoora by militants on May 12.

He said J&K Pandits were aware about the situation and knew how the attempts were being made by some elements for a long time now.

The L-G said directions have been issued “to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere to Pandits”.

He said more housing facilities are being constructed in Kashmir for migrant Pandits.

