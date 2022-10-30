J&K L-G Manoj Sinha seeks public support to establish peace

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on October 30 sought the support of people to establish peace in the Union Territory (UT).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some elements try to disrupt peace by killing innocent people and give an impression that whatever was happening in the past 30 years is the way forward. Violence leads to nowhere,” L-G Sinha said.

He appealed to people to support the government in establishing peace in J&K. “Peace is a must for development. People have to support the government in establishing peace. Security forces cannot do it alone,” the L-G said.

L-G Sinha said Kashmir was changing and tourists were coming in large numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without naming any leader, he said some try to destablise peace by “making unjustified statements, which leads to disruption of the peaceful atmosphere”.

He warned that the law will take strict action against those making statements vitiating a peaceful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, L-G Sinha said the recruitment for the posts, which were cancelled following allegations of corruption, will be held in November.

Three selection lists were cancelled by the L-G administration after allegations of corruption.

“The days are gone when jobs were sold on roads. We cancelled the exams conducted by the Public Service Commission [PSC] after allegations of irregularities. A CBI inquiry was also ordered. Exams will now be held afresh in November,” the L-G said.