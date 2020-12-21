J&K L-G lauds first-time voters for making DDC polls successful

Srinagar

21 December 2020 03:18 IST

Manoj Sinha says the elected representatives will give momentum to developmental schemes on the ground

Congratulating first-time voters and independent candidates for making the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls successful, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the elected representatives would give momentum to the developmental schemes on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The three-tier democracy will make Jammu and Kashmir modern and ‘aatmanirbhar’. It will push the developmental process and the elected representatives will give momentum to the developmental schemes on the ground,” Mr. Sinha said.

Jammu and Kashmir saw around 40% polling in the maiden polling held in eight phases for the DDC.

“I thank and congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the first-time voters, independent candidates and political parties for strengthening the grassroots democracy and paving way for progressive future of the Union Territory and participating in the elections with such enthusiasm and zeal and making them a massive success,” the L-G said.

He underlined that all the sections of the society — youth, women, elders, farmers, labourers, businessmen etc. — voted in large numbers.

“The participation of first time voters in DDC and panchayat elections is a matter of pride for our democratic set up. People voted for progress and development. Jammu and Kashmir with the help of these elected representatives will reach new heights of development,” Mr. Sinha said.

Free, fair

He said his administration had fulfilled the promise of free and fair elections. “Except for one or two incidents, the elections were conducted in a free and fair manner,” the L-G said.

He said people in Jammu and Kashmir would, for the first time in history, see a truly empowered grassroots democracy, entailing direct funding and decentralised decision.

He also lauded the State Election Commission, the police, the security forces etc. for ensuring successful and peaceful conduct elections.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has alleged that the election body in Kashmir was favouring the proxies of the BJP.

“(It) Seems like the election body applies different standards according to the parties in question. The decision to hold a repoll in Balpora, Shopian, because polling percentage was higher is a brazen way of favouring proxies and the BJP,” Ms. Mufti tweeted.