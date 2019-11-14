J&K L-G hints at early polls

Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday hinted at early Assembly elections in the Union Territory of J&K.

“The role of the J&K police in maintaining peace is worthy of praise. The police force will have to play an important role in elections in J&K, which will be conducted soon,” Mr. Murmu said during the passing-out parade of new recruits in Reasi district of Jammu.

The J&K Re-organisation Act which split J&K in to two UTs of J&K and Ladakh on August 5, has retained an Assembly for J&K but not for Ladakh.

Mr. Murmu’s statement assumed significance since J&K remains under Central rule from June 2017.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday asked the Centre to release all mainstream leaders in J&K.

“There is no point in detaining all the leaders if normalcy is returning to J&K,” Mr. Azad said during the first visit to his hometown Bhaderwah in a year. He described the visit as a personal one.

“I am not been able to visit my hometown for the past one year, I wanted to interact with the people here,” he said.

During his visit he visited several schools and took stock of the tourism infrastructure in the Chenab Valley region.

In a separate statement, National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi termed the normalcy claims of the Centre a “blatant lie”.

“All claims of normalcy fall flat since that there is no improvement in the ground situation. The fact that we are not being allowed to meet detained National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdulla and vice president Omar Abdullah are only the pointers to show how normal J&K is”, said Mr. Masoodi.

Meanwhile, five civilians were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said the five civilians were injured when Pakistan troops attacked forward post on the Line of Control (LoC) and fired motor shells towards residential areas in Tangdhar Karnah area. “Two houses were also damaged in the shelling”, said the officials.