J&K L-G announces ‘My Town My Pride’ programme

Manoj Sinha. File photo: R.V. Moorthy

Srinagar:

15 October 2020 20:44 IST

Its main objectives are public outreach in towns, strengthening grassroots democracy, and service delivery at doorsteps

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced the ‘My Town My Pride’ programme, starting from October 19, as a part of the public outreach initiative “in J&K’s towns to deliver services at doorsteps to the urban population”.

“We have three main objectives — public outreach in towns, strengthening grassroots democracy, and service delivery at doorsteps. I have been pushing for on-spot grievance redressal, instant delivery of services to the masses, and on the ground speedy execution of people-centric projects,” Mr. Sinha said at a press conference in Srinagar.

The L-G said corruption-free and transparent governance is the priority of the present dispensation.

He said 44 long-languishing projects were completed in the month of September alone. “While another 1,798 projects are being expedited for completion,” he added.

He said loans had been sanctioned to 6,998 fresh borrowers till October this year, and an amount of ₹53.21 crore was disbursed to 3,516 youth.

Mr. Sinha said upcoming power projects in J&K will generate 6,298 MW at a cost of ₹54,593 crore, “substantially enhancing the generation capacity in the region”.

“It has taken us 40 years to reach the capacity of 3,000 MW power generation. I assure that the target of the next 3,000 MW will be reached within the next four years,” he added.

He described the ongoing work on the Zojila tunnel by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari as “a historic milestone”. “Seven more tunnels are in the pipeline to strengthen the road connectivity across J&K,” the L-G said.