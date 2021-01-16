J&K kicks off anti-COVID-19 drive with 4,000 doses

Srinagar

16 January 2021 20:54 IST

Senior doctors offer to lead the drive amid vaccine hesitancy among medical staff.

Jammu & Kashmir kicked off the first anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive with over 4,000 doses on Saturday, as senior doctors offered to lead the drive to dispel any myths surrounding the vaccine among the medicos.

The drive took off from 40 sites. The Union Territory has already received a batch of 1.4 lakh Covishield vaccines.

“J&K has only 2,041 active cases with a recovery rate of 96.80% due to the dedication and hard work of health care workers,” Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha said.

He urged the people not to fall prey to the propaganda. “There will be efforts to spread rumours and doubts. People need to play their part to dispel any kind of misinformation.”

He said the vaccination would be given in three phases, covering healthcare workers followed by frontline workers (security forces, police, and other defence personnel) and elderly people in the initial phases.

“The launch of the vaccines is a golden chapter in India’s history. The day would be remembered for generations to come,” L-G Sinha said.

The officials have identified 1,294 private and 1,177 government facilities along with 5,400 vaccinators and 14,481 potential vaccinators. 28 lakh people will get the vaccine in the first and second phases on priority.

Scores of doctors in the Valley were dragging their feet on getting vaccinated and not offering themselves in the first phase, official sources said.

Hesitation ‘worrisome’

“There is no mapping or study conducted on the long term impact on the human body. The fact is making me think twice before going for it,” a Valley-based doctor said, on the condition of anonymity.

Doctors Association of Kashmir president and influenza expert Nisar ul Hassan has termed the hesitation on the part of many doctors, nurses and paramedical staff as ‘worrisome’.

“Vaccine hesitancy among medical personnel is a major concern. It is a troubling development, especially since healthcare workers are at higher risk of contracting the virus and their sickness would mean disruption of the healthcare delivery system,” said Dr. Hassan.

He warned that non-vaccinated staff have the potential to transmit the disease to vulnerable patients. “The vaccine-hesitant attitude among medical professionals might percolate down to the general population,” he said.