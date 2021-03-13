J&K joins events to mark 75 years of Independence

Srinagar

13 March 2021 02:33 IST

Celebrations include unfurling Tricolour, boat races in Valley

J&K on Friday joined the country wide 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' ceremonies organised to mark the completion of 75 years of Independence, and saw special 'shikara' (boat) rallies and unfurling of the Tricolour in the Valley.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Bagoona in Samba and paid his respects to the first recipient of Maha Vir Chakra, Brigadier Rajinder Singh on the occasion.

“People need to actively and enthusiastically participate in the 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' and renew their resolve to build a new India together. The mega celebrations should hold the spirit of freedom movement, express gratitude to the martyrs, and reflect the glory of ‘Sanatan Bharat’ and ‘Modern India’, while displaying the spirituality of mystics and contribution of our scientists,” the L-G said.

Advertising

Advertising

He recalled the contributions of Brigadier Singh, Maqbool Sherwani and the Women Self Defence Corps, “who protected the composite culture of J&K and put their lives at stake”.

“Few vested interests hampered the development reaching the doorsteps of the people for decades. The temporary system that had been in place for years, the laws that pushed the people back, was not removed even after decades. Since August 5, 2019, hundreds of such policies have been changed and laws abolished. Now, the poor, the underprivileged, our farmers and the younger generation are being empowered,” Mr. Sinha said.

In Srinagar, a shikara rally was flagged off by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan in the Dal lake.

“75 shikaras were selected for a rally today,” Mr. Khan said, who was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P.K. Pole and the city Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

“Through these functions, we are going to achieve the milestone by fulfilling the dreams of forefathers. Everybody must contribute towards fulfilling the goals,” Mr. Khan said.

The University of Kashmir also saw a special ceremony to unfurl the Tricolour on the campus. The educational institutes across the Valley have been directed to put up boards, with the Tricolour on them.