J&K in deep economic crisis: Ghulam Nabi Azad

December 09, 2022 03:59 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - SRINAGAR

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said J&K’s economy was in deep crisis and even labourers were forced to migrate outside the Union Territory (UT).

“When he was the Chief Minister of the erstwhile State, no Kashmiri was forced to go outside for a job. The trend where local labourers don’t get jobs here and are forced to migrate to the mainland to earn a livelihood is upsetting. Our economy is in a deep crisis. There is also a governance deficit prevalent on many fronts,” Mr. Azad said in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

He said that the developmental projects approved and executed during his short tenure as Chief Minister in Kupwara district “have changed the infrastructural landscape of this border region”.

“Since then, no government in power ever could match the developmental pace and all the benefits people take out of facilities are being sanctioned or executed during his tenure only,” he added.

Mr. Azad pledged to continue to put up a political battle for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and “ensure the jobs and land rights are secured for local people”.

“Our fight for the rights of local people will continue but if you are in power you negotiate from the position of strength. So winning elections will help us to strengthen our resolve to bargain for our people,” he added.