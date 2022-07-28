Other States

J&K HC gets new additional judge as President Droupadi Murmu signs her first warrant of appointment

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi July 28, 2022 08:44 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 09:55 IST

Droupadi Murmu has approved her first judicial appointment as President, signing the warrant of appointment of Rajesh Sekhri as an additional judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Ms. Murmu took over as the 15th President of India on July 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sources in the government said this is the first warrant of appointment President Murmu signed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajesh Sekhri, to be an Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, for a period of two years, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification signed on Wednesday by an additional secretary in the department of justice here.

Mr. Sekhri was so far serving as a judicial officer. The President signs the warrants of appointment of judges of the Supreme Court and the 25 high courts.

As on July 1, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had a sanctioned strength of 17 judges but was functioning with 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...