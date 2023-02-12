ADVERTISEMENT

J&K govt. to release salaries of Pandit employees ‘who resumed duties in Kashmir’

February 12, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - SRINAGAR

A delegation of Kashmiri migrant Pandits called on DPAP chairman on February 10 asking to revoke policy to avoid signing bond for not seeking transfer from Valley

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

A colony of Kashmiri Pandits in Budgam district. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s administration on Sunday passed an order to release the salaries of those migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees “who have resumed their duties in Kashmir”, amid ongoing protests by migrant Pandits in Jammu, to transfer them to the Jammu province.

All the concerned heads of departments are directed to release the salary of PM package and other minority employees, who have resumed their duties in Kashmir, for the intervening period, without any gap, as a special measure by adjusting it, in view of the forthcoming Maha Shivratri festival, an official order issued by J&K Additional Secretary Akshay Labroo said.

Over 5,500 Pandit employees, employed under the special Prime Minister’s package since 2010 to help the migrant community to return , left the Valley in 2021, after a series of attacks by militants on Pandit and Hindu employees. Hundreds of Pandits are yet to join their duties in Kashmir.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to official figures, four Kashmiri Pandits, a non-local bank manager from Rajasthan, a Hindu teacher and a Hindu salesman from Jammu and four non-local labourers were killed by militants in 2022.

ALSO READ
Kashmir witnesses 29 targeted attacks on civilians compared to 12 on security forces this year

Migrants’ demands

A delegation of Kashmiri migrant Pandit employees, which called on Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu on February 10, highlighted their demands to revoke the policy where migrant employees had to sign a bond not to seek transfer from the Valley. They also demanded the transfer of the migrant Pandit employees to the Jammu province, till the situation in Kashmir improved.

In the first week of February, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him “not to force Kashmiri Pandit government officials to return to the Valley amid the targeted killings”.

“As part of my Bharat Jodo Yatra, I met a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu who told me that government officials are forcing them to return to Kashmir,” the letter read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US