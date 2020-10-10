J&K govt. sets up special camps to register Kashmiri migrants for welfare schemes

More than 110 counters have been opened at these 20 camps in places like Jagti, Nagrota, Muthi, Purkhoo, Gangyal, Channi Himmat, Bagwati Nagar, Bohri, Janipur and Durga Nagar on the demand of the migrant people seeking to register under various schemes.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up special camps at 20 different locations here for registration of Kashmiri migrants for various centrally sponsored welfare schemes, a senior government official said on Saturday.

Mr. Singh, who along with Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner T K Bhat, inaugurated one of the camps at Mini Township Jagti, said the camps have been organised under the ‘Jan Abhiyan’ and on the directions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Around 22,000 migrants registered for availing relief would be covered through special camps enabling them to avail the benefits of over 17 different schemes of various departments, he said.

“As...the registration process needs some documentation and people face a lot of problems to get themselves registered, this is for the first time that the government has decided to organise camps for hassle-free registration of eligible persons among the Kashmiri migrants,” Mr. Singh said.

During the camp a large number of migrant families and individuals of Jagti and adjoining areas were registered under various schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojna (PMSBY), PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), PM Mudra Yojana, old age pension scheme, Mission Indradanush, PM Ujjwala Yojna, National Talent Search Examination, and PM Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS).

Moreover, a special counter was also set up by the revenue department for issuance of domicile certificates to the residents of Jagti. A counter has also been set up for issuance of Aadhaar cards.

“These camps will remain functional for one month,” Mr. Singh said.