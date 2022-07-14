J&K govt. denies permission to regional parties from visiting 1931 ‘martyrs’ graveyard’ in Srinagar

Dr. Farooq Abdullah advocated dialogue with Pakistan and asked the Centre to win the hearts of people of J&K to see an end to militancy

Dr. Farooq Abdullah advocated dialogue with Pakistan and asked the Centre to win the hearts of people of J&K to see an end to militancy

Regional parties were denied permission by the J&K government to offer floral tributes to those killed during the 1931 uprising against the Dogra monarchy in Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah advocated dialogue with Pakistan and asked the Centre to win the hearts of people of J&K to see an end to militancy. “Militancy in Kashmir will not end unless the Centre attempts to win the hearts of people and engages in dialogue with the neighbouring country. The caravan of militancy will continue until the issue is resolved through dialogue with the neighbouring country and a solution is found,” Dr. Abdullah said. Till August 5, 2019, July 13 was observed as a holiday and an official function, attended by politicians, officials and police officers, would be organised in J&K. The function would be held at the graveyard at Naqshband Sahib in the old city where the 22 Kashmiris, who died of bullets in 1931, are buried. However, immediately after the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position, July 13 was dropped as a holiday from the official calendar and no L-G ever paid any tributes. The incident of July 13 had started a chain of events that eventually led to dethroning of the Dogra monarchy in J&K and assertion of Muslim politics in the erstwhile state.

According to a NC spokesman, the party’s general secretary had sought permission from the Lieutenant Governor’s administration for visiting the graveyard but was not allowed. The amalgam of regional parties, the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), termed those killed as ‘martyrs’ and observed ‘Martyrs Day’ on Wednesday. A spontaneous shutdown was observed in the old city. However, life was normal in other parts of the Valley. “On this day, 91 years back, 22 brave souls protesting against the tyranny of the autocracy were martyred. This unprecedented incident proved to be a milestone in the long road of the people’s struggle for justice. Thus, it marked the beginning of the mass awakening in Kashmir,” PAGD spokesman and CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said. J&K Awami Action Committee (AAC), which is headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, termed the sacrifices of these “first martyrs as unforgettable”. “It’s a milestone in the modern history of J&K,” the AAC said. Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference said the party has pledged to carry forward the sacred struggle for empowering the traditionally disempowered Kashmiris and make them the masters of their own destiny.