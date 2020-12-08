J&K govt. attends Dubai summit

Srinagar:

08 December 2020 21:22 IST

In a bid to promote horticulture produce from Jammu and Kashmir overseas, a delegation is participating in the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020 in Dubai, concluding on December 10.

“A delegation of farmers, growers, businessmen and government officials from Jammu and Kashmir is participating to promote horticulture produce in the international market and tap the Gulf trade,” an official spokesperson said.

Advertising

Advertising