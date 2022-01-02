J&K govt. asks people to share facts on Vaishno Devi shrine stampede

Srinagar

Temple officials have claimed only 35,000 pilgrims were allowed in view of pandemic

As the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMDVSB) management has maintained only 35,000 pilgrims were allowed on December 31, the Divisional Commissioner on Sunday asked the eyewitnesses to record their statements to establish the circumstances that led to the stampede on Saturday in which 12 people died and 15 injured.

“Any person who desires to furnish any facts, statements, evidence may share the same. Any person who desires to meet in person, may appear before the enquiry committee in person on January 5,” said an order issued by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langar.

The Lieutenant Governor administration has constituted a three-member committee to look into the incident.

Keeping in view the pandemic, officials said only 35,000 pilgrims were allowed to proceed for the yatra on December 31 and January 1.

L-G Manoj Sinha, who chaired a meeting of the board on Sunday, sought a detailed report. Early reports suggested a clash between two groups of pilgrims had led to the stampede.

The bodies, including two women victims, were shifted to their native places by the Board with the assistance of the UT administration.