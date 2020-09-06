J&K govt. announces 3rd phase of village-level outreach

Programme from Oct. 2 will address local issues at the door step of villagers: Spokesman

The J&K administration on Saturday announced the third phase of public outreach, called Back to Village (B2V) programme, from October 2 to 12 to address local issues at the door step of the villagers.

Spokesman Rohit Kansal said this unique programme had received tremendous respect from the people when 4,000 Gazetted Officers visited each and every panchayat last year.

“The flagship programme has generated huge interest, affection and respect among people and the administration has decided another version in the form of Phase-III,” Mr. Kansal said.

The Phase-I of B2V was an introductory and interactive programme to understand the people’s grievances and demands. Phase-II focused on the devolution of powers to panchayats and tried to understand how they are functioning and what the grievances and demands are. “Phase-III has been designed in the format for grievance redressal.”

Mr. Kansal said the three pillars would be the redressal of grievances (Jan Sunvaiyee), public service delivery (Adhikar Abhiyan) and delivery of development at the panchayat level (Unat Gram Abhiyan).

“Yaum-e-Block would be observed for three consecutive weeks at pre-designated location or at block headquarters on every Wednesday with coordination from officers. Grievances would be listened to and would be sorted out on the spot or the following week or the next. Many would be tried to be disposed of on the spot,” Mr. Kansal said.

All Deputy Commissioners and SPs will visit every block over three weeks. “This will be the month of progress of grievances and development on public grievances,” he said.