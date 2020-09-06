J&K govt. announces 3rd phase of village-level outreach

The J&K administration on Saturday announced the third phase of public outreach, called Back to Village (B2V) programme, from October 2 to 12 to address local issues at the door step of the villagers.
Spokesman Rohit Kansal said this unique programme had received tremendous respect from the people when 4,000 Gazetted Officers visited each and every panchayat last year.
“The flagship programme has generated huge interest, affection and respect among people and the administration has decided another version in the form of Phase-III,” Mr. Kansal said.
The Phase-I of B2V was an introductory and interactive programme to understand the people’s grievances and demands. Phase-II focused on the devolution of powers to panchayats and tried to understand how they are functioning and what the grievances and demands are. “Phase-III has been designed in the format for grievance redressal.”
Mr. Kansal said the three pillars would be the redressal of grievances (Jan Sunvaiyee), public service delivery (Adhikar Abhiyan) and delivery of development at the panchayat level (Unat Gram Abhiyan).
“Yaum-e-Block would be observed for three consecutive weeks at pre-designated location or at block headquarters on every Wednesday with coordination from officers. Grievances would be listened to and would be sorted out on the spot or the following week or the next. Many would be tried to be disposed of on the spot,” Mr. Kansal said.
All Deputy Commissioners and SPs will visit every block over three weeks. “This will be the month of progress of grievances and development on public grievances,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath