J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik hoists tricolour Srinagar

Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted the national tricolour at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar, in the first Independence Day celebration in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of its special status.

After unfurling the flag, Mr. Malik inspected the parade of paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In his Independence Day address, Mr. Malik said terrorists have accepted defeat after sustained action from armed forces.

Stone-pelting incidents, recruitment in terror outfits have come down, Mr. Malik observed adding that “My government committed to safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley.”

Restrictions were put in place here in the wake of the abrogation of the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Principal Secretary in the J&K administration Rohit Kansal had said restrictions were eased out in various parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, where peace prevailed on Wednesday.

He, however, said reasonable restrictions are put in place to maintain the law and order situation in the Valley.

The situation in Kashmir continued to be calm since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 as no major incidents were reported and due to this, the government has given further relaxation in prohibitory orders in many areas, the officer had said.